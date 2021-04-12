Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

