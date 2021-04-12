Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

