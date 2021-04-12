Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

COF opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

