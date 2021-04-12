Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.