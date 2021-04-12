Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

