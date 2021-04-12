Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average of $232.43. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $253.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.