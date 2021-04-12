Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NKE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 328,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

