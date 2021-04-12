Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,551.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,826,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,219.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,123.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.