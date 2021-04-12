Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

