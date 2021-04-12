Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,947 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 801,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,593,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. EchoStar’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

