Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 170,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.