Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $175.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $175.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

