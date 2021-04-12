Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

