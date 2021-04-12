Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

