Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

