Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

