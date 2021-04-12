Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

