Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

