Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $30.68.

