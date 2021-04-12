Cartesi (CTSI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.40 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $188.13 million and $30.40 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,815,437 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

