Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 162676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

