Castle 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $25,993.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.58 or 0.00468766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.09 or 0.04306851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,632,994 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

