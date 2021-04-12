Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Cap of $242,288.09

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Castweet has a total market cap of $242,288.09 and approximately $44,307.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.49 or 0.01176293 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00093552 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

