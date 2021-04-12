Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

