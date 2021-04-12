Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.34. 16,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

