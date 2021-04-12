CBDAO Hits Market Cap of $78,480.78 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $78,480.78 and $118,273.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

