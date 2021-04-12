CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$55.80 during trading hours on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

