CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $139.54. CDW has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.