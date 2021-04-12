Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.74.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

CE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.54. 1,011,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

