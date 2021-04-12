Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several research firms have commented on CELC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. 234,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $346.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

