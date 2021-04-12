Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celestica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Celestica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Celestica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.