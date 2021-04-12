Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

