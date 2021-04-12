Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 286.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.