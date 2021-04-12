Centrality Tops One Day Volume of $1.21 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Centrality has a market cap of $115.48 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

