Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $294,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 302.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $131.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $136.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,635,982 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

