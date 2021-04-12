Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $302,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 147,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,413,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

