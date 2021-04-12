Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE opened at $117.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.