Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

TREX opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.