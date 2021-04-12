Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $309,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $116.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

