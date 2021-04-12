CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. CGI has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

