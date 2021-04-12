Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.29 Million Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,574,000 after buying an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

