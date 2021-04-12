Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Lindsay worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Lindsay by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

LNN stock opened at $165.10 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

