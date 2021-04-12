Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $159.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $164.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

