Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

