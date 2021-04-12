Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

