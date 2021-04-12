Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 108.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,064. The company has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

