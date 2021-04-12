Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

