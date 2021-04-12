CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Chevron stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

