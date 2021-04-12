CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.67. 318,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,436,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.