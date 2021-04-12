CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $951,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $339.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

